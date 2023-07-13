0
Anlo Traditional Council announces ban on drumming, noise-making, funerals

No Noise The ban will be effective from September 10 to October 1, 2023

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Anlo Traditional Council has announced a ban on drumming and noise-making and has set a guideline for churches and faith based-organisations.

In a statement, the Council said the ban which will commence on September 10 to October 1, 2023 is in line with rites preceding the annual Hogbetsotso festival.

The Anlo Traditional Council has entreated persons in the jurisdiction to abide by the directive in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.

