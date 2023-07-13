3
Anti-Gay Bill: If what you do in your bedroom doesn't increase the price of kenkey I don't care - Pratt

Pratt Language Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has added his voice to discussions on the anti-gay bill yet to be passed into law.

The bill will ensure no person engages in homosexual act nor publicly support the LGBTQ+ community.

Offenders will face a jail term or be slapped with a fine or both.

Commenting on the bill, Kwesi Pratt stated that it is of no concern to him should a man or woman choose to engage in same-sex relationships.

According to him, he is absolutely not bothered so far as their sexual preferences have no direct impact on the country.

" . .I don't want to know what you are doing on your bed. It doesn't concern me, but if what you are doing on your bed has terrible consequences on the entire nation, then we have a problem with you. However, if what you are doing on your bed or in a room doesn't affect me, doesn't increase the price of kenkey or reduce the price of petrol, it's none of my business," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

On the flip side, Mr. Pratt cautioned against the LGBTQ+ community imposing their behaviors on the society.

To him, what will provoke his anger is where school children are taught to embrace the LGTBQ+ community and their practices.

"That way it affects me directly," he clarified his point.

