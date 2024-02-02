Antoa Nyamaa shrine directs Wontumi and Kokosohene to Manhyia for resolution before lifting curse

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

Caretakers at the Antoa Nyamaa shrine have instructed Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, to return to Manhyia to properly resolve their differences before the curse placed on the Kokosohene's head can be lifted.

Following a recent dispute where Wontumi allegedly cursed the Kokosohene, accusing him of falsely implicating him in derogatory remarks against Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the matter was brought to the Manhyia Palace for resolution, DailyGuidenetwork.com reports.



However, the caretakers at the Antoa shrine claim that the issue was not adequately settled at Manhyia, hindering their ability to perform the necessary rituals to lift the curse.



Wontumi and the Kokosohene visited the shrine to overturn the curse, but conflicting narratives presented at the sacred place prompted the caretakers to direct them back to Manhyia for a proper resolution.

The dispute revolves around allegations that Wontumi insulted Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the NPP's parliamentary vetting process.



The Kumasi Traditional Council recently cleared Wontumi of these allegations, but the curse placed on the Kokosohene remains unresolved until a comprehensive settlement is reached at Manhyia.



