Any MP who supports homosexuality must be expelled – Sam George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Constituency Samuel Nartey George says no Member of Ghana’s legislative assembly can raise a word in support of homosexuality.

“I dare any member of Parliament to stand up and say he will vote against our motion.”



For him, “any MP who supports homosexuality has no business being a member of Parliament”.



Speaking on TV3’s Midday Live on Sunday, March 7, Sam George said the laws of Ghana clearly frowns upon homosexuality and that the practice cannot be condoned in the country.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP is one of eight legislators readying to file a bi-partisan Private Members Bill against LGBTQI.



They said the Bill would seek to further strengthen Ghana’s legal jurisprudence and existing legislation on unnatural carnal knowledge to reflect the current state of affairs.



The MPs are Andy Appiah Kubi of Asante Akim North, Emmanuel Bedzrah of Ho West and Reverend John Ntim Fordjour of Assin South.

The rest are Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu, Kweku Asante Boateng of Asante Akim South, Helen Adjoa Ntoso of Krachi West and Francisca Oteng of Kwabre West.



According to leader Sam George, no traditional authority in Ghana supports the practice and so all and sundry must care about the traditions and customs of the country.



He said those advocating for the rights of homosexuals cannot go to any court of competent jurisdiction of the land to enforce those rights as Ghana’s laws clearly abhor the practice of unnatural carnal knowledge.



Recent charge by homosexuals have been precipitated by the opening of an office space in Accra, a ceremony attended by some members of the diplomatic corps.



The office has since been closed down.



But many are calling on Ghana to legimitise the practice to meet international demands.