General News

Anyone unable to recite national anthem, pledge not fit to hold govt office - Dr. Boadi Nyamekye

General Overseer of The Maker's House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye

General Overseer of The Maker's House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, says Ghanaians should not to be astonished by the character of some leaders in the country.

Dr. Boadi Nyamekye, speaking on Okay FM's 'Drive Time' programme with host Abeiku Santana, questioned the criteria for appointing people into leadership positions in the country.



To him, the criteria should be revised to ensure that any leader who cannot recite the national anthem and pledge patriotically is not qualified to hold an official position in Ghana.



According to him, most of the nation's leaders lack commitment to the vision of the Head of State and the country at large, hence before a person is elected or appointed as Minister of State, Ambassador or to any government position, he or she must be put to a commitment test.



This commitment test, in his earnest view, will contribute immensely to the development of Ghana and ensure that government appointees owe unflinching allegiance to the country and the vision of the Head of State.



The man of God noted that the national anthem and pledge should not be trivialized but be a yardstick to elect or appoint leaders insisting no person should be allowed to be Parliamentarian or a Minister of State nor hold an official position without his or her commitment to Ghana put to test.

"How can we tell a person to be a Minister of State and when told to recite the national pledge, he/she can't but still we will pass him or her on? We don't test for commitment. How could you become the nation's Ambassador but don't know the symbol of the nation neither can you recite its pledge?



"Should it then amaze you when someone who doesn't know the national anthem and pledge is appointed or elected to a national position and he/she isn't able to perform? Should you be surprised?'' he questioned, adding "the person failed ab initio [to wit from the beginning]. Before he was given the job, he failed before the job. So, you just gave him time to demonstrate his failure".



Video below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.