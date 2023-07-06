Apology and retraction

Ibrahim Mahama is the owner of Engineers and Planners

GhanaWeb wrongly reported on July 6, 2023, that Ibrahim Mahama, brother of Former President, John Dramani Mahama was involved in an Airbus scandal currently being investigated by the OSP and INTERPOL.

This was captured in a news publication with the headlines, "OSP engages INTERPOL, US, UK authorities over Mahama, others involvement in Airbus scandal," where the businessman was mentioned among people being investigated in the Airbus scandal.



The reference to businessman Ibrahim Mahama as the said brother of former president, John Dramani Mahama, in that story was erroneous and the necessary edits have been done.

The mention of Mahama’s brother had to do with Samuel Adam Mahama rather than the owner of Engineers and Planners.



GhanaWeb apologises to Ibrahim Mahama. We have taken immediate steps to prevent this from recurring.