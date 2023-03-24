Approval of ministers: ‘It is a massive win!’ – Majority Chief whip boasts

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh hinted that his side had won the vote on the approval of six ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo even as vote counting was ongoing.
His remarks, via Twitter, sought to allay tensions that had built up after voting as ballots were being sorted and counted.
In a series of tweets shared on March 24, the Majority Chief Whip, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri wrote “Relax... It is done!" before dfollowing up with another tweet: "It is a massive win!”
The House subsequntly voted to approve all six nominees after a debate on the report of the Appointments Committee was completed.
The six nominees, now ministers are:
Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.
Other nominees include Stephen Asamoah Boateng for the Ministry of Chieftaincy, Mohammed Amin Adam for the Ministry of Finance, and Osei Bonsu Amoah for the Ministry of Local Government.
Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also appointed a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.
Below are the final figures for each nominee:
Total eligible 275
Absentees = 3
Total valid votes = 272
Hon KT Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry
Yes = 154
No = 116
Rejected = 1
Abstention = 1
Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture
Yes = 167
No = 98
Rejected = 1
Abstention = 3
Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
Yes = 147
No = 122
Abstention = 3
Mohammed Amin
Yes = 152
No = 117
Rejected = 1
Abstentions = 2
Osei Bonsu Amoah
Yes = 149
No = 120
Abesmtion = 2
Stephen Amoah, deputy minister of Trade and Industry
Yes = 146
No = 123
Abstentions = 3
