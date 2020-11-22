Armed robber jailed 15 years escapes prison

The police are on a manhunt for the escapee

An armed robber who convicted to fifteen years imprisonment in hard labor and kept in police custody while waiting to be transferred to begin his term has escaped in Wulensi in the Northern Region.

The criminal, Mohammed Ibrahim who is 36 years old is said to have escaped by forcing open one of the iron bars of the entrance of the cell he was occupying.



This was detected after one Constable Akatu Apenyo visited the convict to take a sample of his blood for the COVID-19 test.

The Police in the Wulensi District is on a manhunt for the criminal who is notorious for robberies.