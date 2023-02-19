0
Menu
News

Arrangements underway to fly Atsu’s body to Ghana – Government

Christian ATSU AT CHELSEA G Christian Atsu

Sun, 19 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, says the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Turkiye to have the body of footballer Christian Atsu transported to Ghana for burial.

According to the Ministry, the Ghana Embassy in Turkiye which conveyed the news of the death of the former Black Stars player indicates that the body was recovered early Saturday morning (February 18, 2023.)

“The Elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.” a statement issued by the Ministry said.

“Government of Ghana extends to the widow and family of Christain Atsu our deepest condolences,” it added.

Christian Atsu, a former Chelsea and Newcastle United Football clubs was found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkiye earthquake.

The Ghana international had not been seen since the quake that caused the collapse of the apartment in the city of Hatay in which he was staying.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” but a day later that position changed.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning,” his agent Nana Sekyere tweeted on Saturday.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Refurbished presidential jet returns, equipped for long haul flights - Report
DDEP: Be careful - Nyaho-Tamakloe, Nunoo-Mensah 'fire' Ofori-Atta
Former IGP passes on
SP petitioned to investigate continued stay in office of 'retiree' GRA boss
3 cargo drivers transporting tomatoes, pepper shot at Bawku
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Kofi Amoabeng reveals ‘who’ collapsed UT Bank, clears Ofori-Atta of blame
Related Articles: