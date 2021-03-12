Asante Akim South: New court and judges’ bungalow nears completion

New court and judges’ bungalow

Construction works on a new court building and a judge’s bungalow for the Juaso Circuit Court in the Asante-Akim South Municipality is steadily progressing.

The central government-funded project which replaces the existing court building is expected to boost justice delivery in the Municipality upon completion.



Built-in the colonial era, the existing court which serves five other districts including, Asante-Akim North, Bosome Freho, Asante-Akim Central, Ejisu and Juaben has not been in the best of conditions for many years.



The project which comes with another state-of-the-art facility to enhance service delivery would bring a huge relief to staff and other stakeholders who patronize the court.



Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) was upbeat about how the two projects would change the face of justice delivery in the Municipality and beyond.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an inspection tour of some on-going projects in the Municipality that the new court building would provide the right working environment and also ensure efficiency in justice delivery.



He said the project would augment efforts being made for a high court at Juaso after many years of providing judicial services for thousands of citizens in the Asante-Akim enclave by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Mr Drimpong said with the recent establishment of the Legal Aid Commission office, the Municipality was set to become a judicial hub in the near future when the request for a high court was approved.



He urged the people to use the Legal Aid office to settle civil cases, saying that Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) was the way to go to reduce the pressure in the traditional courts.