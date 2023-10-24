Asenso-Boakye gives financial support to woman poultry farmer

Francis Asenso-Boakye with Elizabeth Boakye

The Member of Parliament for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has extended financial support to one of the young women in his constituency who has started poultry farming on a small scale.

The young and fresh entrepreneur who, hitherto, worked as a teacher in a private school in Kumasi, expressed her happiness that she now has money that can help her expand her poultry farm into a real farming business.



Elizabeth Boakye said the monthly salary she earned as a private school teacher could not enable her cater well for her children, hence, her venturing into the poultry farm business on a small scale.



The former teacher expressed great hopes that pushing the GH¢5,000 received from the MP into her agric business would help her maximize profit and be able to better cater for her wards and herself.



"I am dumbfounded... I called chief (MP) late in the night and appealed to him for financial support to expand a small poultry farm I have started, and shockingly he asked me to come to his office the following day, I came, and he has given me the exact amount I needed. I am so happy. May God bless him and give him long life. Now, I know I can do better poultry business and be able to cater for my children and myself," Elizabeth stated.



Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Works and Housing and Member of Parliament for Bantama, said that he was moved by the fact that a woman was expressing interest in agribusiness at a time the Nana Akufo-Addo government is making efforts to attract more youth to the agriculture sector.



He advised Elizabeth Boakye to use the money for the purpose which it was given for.

He further advised her to work hard to expand her business with the money received so that she can employ some other youth in the business in the days ahead.



The Bantama MP also noted that several of such support have been given to the youth in the Bantama constituency to boost their businesses.



"Some youth in shoe making, hairdressing, fashion design and other private businesses have benefitted similar support from my office. I will continue to support my people as long as I get the means," Asenso-Boakye explained.











