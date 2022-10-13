Asiedu Nketia declares intention to contest NDC chairmanship position

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has officially declared his intention to contest the chairmanship position of the NDC.

Mr. Nketia made the declaration in a joint interview on Accra100.5FM and CTV morning shows, today, Thursday, 13 October 2022.



“Yes I have the intention of picking up a form to contest the chairmanship position when nominations are opened,” the NDC scribe told joint hosts Emmanuel Quarshie (The Hitman) and Nana Out Darko.



The NDC goes to congress on the 17th of December 2022.



Mr Nketia also debunked assertions that the General Secretary position might be weakened when he hangs his boots from that role.



He stated that “I’ll have to leave some position to fit into another position. I’ve done a good job so the new person will build on what I’ve done. It’s only dictators that don’t want people to take over after them.”



He quizzed: “How do people know I’ll be better than the future general secretary when we don’t know who will be occupying that position in the future?”

Questioned on whether his stance of contesting the chairman position will not bring rivalry between him and the incumbent, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, Mr. Nketia said democracy is meant to bring competition and so he sees nothing wrong competing with the incumbent.



“Is there democracy without rivalry or are we taking a decision to abandon democracy? That thinking is anti-democratic,” he stated adding “democracy must bring competition so that the best will emerge…”



Mr. Nketia is the longest-serving General Secretary of the NDC.



He became NDC's General Secretary in 2005.



