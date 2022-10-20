Asiedu Nketiah is a coward – NDC communicator

Asiedu Nketia is General Secretary of NDC

A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chris Dugan, has described General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah as a coward.

According to Mr. Dugan, the smear campaigns by the General Secretary against incumbent chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo are not the actions of a courageous person.



He furthered that what makes a man courageous are his bold decisions, especially during crisis and not the fake impressions being championed by Mr. Nketiah.



“When I hear someone say he is courageous, he is brave…is that what we are taking to the elections? What impressions are we creating? …You heard the General Secretary in Kumasi saying he needs a man of courage. Being courageous is not about taking up a catapult …it is the decision you take…”, he said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show.



This comes after Mr. Asiedu Nketiah cast doubt on the leadership qualities of Ofosu Ampofo in reference to the NDC’s decision to withdraw from the 2019 Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-elections marred by violence.



Mr. Nketia is quoted as saying “his [Ofosu Ampofo] courage was tested at the battlefield and we all saw the results.”

“During the election in Jaman North and Banda, I was there at the forefront confronting security officers. The good thing about this is that when you are a leader and there’s any frightening situation where soldiers or police officers are intimidating people and the leader steps up and confronts the situation, your followers become empowered and also stand their ground. It is easy for foot soldiers to be attacked when the leadership abandons them,”



However, Chris Dugan rebutted that “it is disgusting when men who are choosing traveling allowance over bye-elections come to tell us they are courageous …he chose traveling allowance over bye-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon.



“Where was he when we were going to vote…he being a man of courage, he should have faced it squarely when the violence broke out. If he was courageous, he wouldn’t be attacking his chairman like a chicken without head…I least expected that from him.”



The NDC communicator, who also declared his support for the incumbent chairman said “Chris is Ofosu Ampofo and Ofosu Ampofo is Chris…and nothing can change that…Chairman [Ofosu Ampofo] is maintaining his position as chairman…”



He further described Mr. Ampofo as a unifier.