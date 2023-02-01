Assemblyman blames ECG’s miscalculation for pole mounted in the middle of the road

An electric pole has been mounted in the middle of a road

The Assemblyman for Pankorono Estate Electoral Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwadwo Pimpim, is blaming the officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for miscalculating the positioning of an electric pole in the middle of the Pankorono Estate-B line road.

Over the weekend, a video of an electric pole mounted in the middle of a road went viral on social media.



He admitted the video came from his area, adding that the poles were two but one had been removed.



The Assemblyman laid the blame on the officers of the ECG while reacting to the issue on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.



He said the ECG officers might have miscalculated the positioning of the pole in the area because the roads were not properly demarcated.



He explained that for sometime, the area had been lagging in terms of roads, but that it can now boast of 80 per cent roads under construction.



Because of the bad state of the road some of the electric poles to supply electricity to the home of residents were mounted without recourse to the proper demarcation of the road.

He said the electric pole emerged because of the construction of the road by Synohdro.



He said this would not have been an issue if the road had not been constructed by the government.



He was quick to add that an emergency meeting has been held between the contractor and the officials from the ECG for the road map for the pole to be moved from the middle of the road.



He gave the assurance that the pole will surely be moved from the middle of the road by the close of this week.



He took the opportunity to thank the Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankorono Constituency, Ekow Vincent Assifuah, and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Old Tafo Municipal Assembly, Lord Inusah Lansah, for the roles they played in having roads in the area constructed.