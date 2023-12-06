Assertions I’ve sold Mfantseman heritage false, apologise or I’ll sue you – MP to NDC’s John Bambir

The MP for Mfantseman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman Constituency, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, has refuted claims of selling the heritage of Mfantseman to foreigners.

The MP made the comments while addressing inaccuracies that have been circulated about her by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communicator, John Bambir, on Facebook.



Mr. Bambir had in a post on Facebook indicated that they would resist attempts by the MP to sell the heritage of Mfantseman to foreigners, among other things.



However, Ophelia Mensah Hayford responded by saying “On the first claim of selling the heritage of Mfantseman to foreigners, I reasonably deduce that Mr. Bambir is referring to the Lithiumn contract between the Government of Ghana and Barari DV Ghana Limited".



“As stated in the press statement issued on Monday, December 4th, 2023, by the Minerals Commission, I would like to reiterate that the government thoroughly examined all available options before entering into the agreement. I represent the best interests of Mfantseman. The lease agreement is available to the general public; therefore, I would urge Mr. Bambir to read it and see that the aim is to preserve the heritage of Mfantseman".



“The assertions he makes that the heritage of Mfantseman has been sold are nothing short of false accusations.”



On the issue of pulling down billboards in the constituency, the Mfantseman MP clarified: “I issued no orders for the pulling down of anyone's billboard. When it was brought to my notice of such an occurrence, I instructed that such actions be halted immediately".

“To borrow Mr. Bambir's words, the Nana-Bawumia-Ophelia government advocates democratic, free and fair elections. I am committed to the constituents of Mfantseman exercising their right to choose freely who to lead them. The resignation of the previous vice chairman was his independent action and we maintain a cordial relationship”, she added.



According to the Mfantseman MP, she has never presented herself as a lawyer as she only holds an LLB.



“I have never held and, or presented my very self as a lawyer, neither have my representatives. I have begun my legal education and successfully graduated with an LLB degree. As an MP, I have been transparent about this information and would reiterate that I am not and have not held and or represented myself as a lawyer”, she stated.



She called on the NDC communicator to apologise for his statements or face legal action.



“It would be in the best interest of Mr. John Bambir to apologise and retract his statements and also to desist from the peddling of derogatory comments and statements against my person. Failure to comply will lead me with no option but to initiate legal proceedings to address the harm caused by these false statements,” she added.