Ato Forson gets PHD from KNUST

Minority spokesperson on finance, Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor

The Minority spokesperson on finance, Cassiel Ato Forson on Saturday graduated with a doctorate degree at the 54th Virtual Congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST).

The Ghanaian Legislator, Economist, Chartered Accountant, Tax professional and Entrepreneur with professional experience spanning more than two decades in both private and public sectors has by this added to his enviable education background a PhD in Business and Management(finance option).



Prior to this getting the doctorate, the MP had two masters degrees. A master of Science in Taxation from the Prestigious University of Oxford, UK and another Master of Science degree in Economics from KNUST.



Dr. Forson is a chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the London South Bank University.

He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana.



Ato Forson has also been one of Ghana’s youngest yet influential Deputy Ministers for Finance serving from April 2013 to January 2017. He also served as a member of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, the Board of Directors of the Bank of Ghana, board of Ghana Cocoa Board, and was Ghana’s Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.



His expertise were also brought to light when he chaired the Committee that implemented the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System Reforms (GIFMIS).

Source: Michael Ansah, Contributor