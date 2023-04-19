Attacks on police rising due to loss of public confidence - Former CID Boss

Police being assaulted by youth in Kumawu

A former Police CID Boss, COP (RTD) Bright Oduro, has attributed the rising attacks on the police to the lack of trust.

Recently, videos circulated on social media capture some police officers being attacked by some hoodlums.



Just recently at Axim, it was seen that a civilian was involved in a fracas with a police officer near a galamsey site compelling the officer to kneel and beg for his seized weapon.



Also at Kumawu, six civilians were arrested recently for attacking a police officer on duty.



These have become worrying and generated public debates.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Host, Nana Yaw Fianko, COP(RTD) Bright Oduro said the conduct of some police officers in their line of duty has contributed to these attacks.

He recalled the incident that occurred at Axim with the galamseyer and police members at a bush near some galamsey sites.



According to him, before a Commander will send out a patrol team, he weighs the issue at stake to inform him about the number of personnel to send to the particular beat.



But looking at the incident that occurred, he said it could be that those involved went on their own without the Commander sending them.



“Based on what transpired, they were on their own. I do not believe a commander will dispatch you to confront or arrest galamseyers because you do not know what the people in the bush possess. The government has attempted to stop galamsey, so if someone is doing it, it is because they are determined to do it. Therefore, a four-person police patrol team cannot go and declare they are going to arrest them, so it was not the correct way for the police to arrest them.



It could be that they always go there to chat with them, and in exchange, they receive something small.This is not how police work is conducted,” he said.

COP(RTD) Bright Oduro also said over fraternisation, including extortion from the police which is not professional, has also caused the lack of trust in the police.



He recommended continuous training of the police to address the menace.



He underscored the need for the public to be educated on the deeds of the police so that they (public) will understand them more in order to stop them from attacking the police.