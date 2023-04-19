Atwima Achiase teachers respite as Isaac Asiamah and Isaac Kofi Marfo commissions teachers quarters

A file photo

Teaching staff at New Achiase showed gratitude as the Member of Parliament, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the District Chief Executive, Kofi Marfo together with education director, chiefs, opinion leaders, party apparatchiks on April 18, 2023 commissioned a 5-unit bedroom for teachers in the community.

Giving his opening remarks, Nana Kwamebi Kufour, the Odikro in the community expressed his gratitude to the political duo for the exemplary leadership coupled with good works that is benefitting Mponua.



He mentioned that, the electoral area within his catchment have benefitted from the MP’s hardwork in the area in terms of electricity, water, school blocks, employment and other social amenities. He asked the MP to expedite action on the completion of the road network from Amangoase to Atuntuma to add up to his achievements in the area before he retires from the legislative duties.



Miss Ama Adwubi Asafu-Adjaye, the District Director of Education in her speech commended the MP and the DCE for taking some burden off the shoulders of teachers in that community. She noted that, accommodation challenges have caused many teachers to seek transfer out of the district because of exorbitant rents or lack of decent places for them.



She further charged the beneficiary teachers to show magnanimity in maintaining the place. She bemoaned the practice of recklessness in the handling of government infrastructure on the part of some beneficiaries who have earlier benefitted from same largesse. She also called for cordiality betwixt teachers and parents for mutual respect and coexistence for the benefit of all.



Miss Asafu-Adjaye mentioned a novelty rewarding hardworking teachers in the district in the month of October. She called on the MP and the DCE to assist such a noble cause as a way of motivating teachers to stay and impact knowledge.

Collins Addai, the Constituency Party chairman of the NPP congratulated the MP and the DCE for doing things that is consolidating the gains of the party in the community. He spoke of the goodies that the NPP government have made for Atwima Mponua through the sterling performance of Isaac Asiamah. He commended him for the Nursing training, the Agenda 111 Hospital, a court complex, a yet-to-be-completed 5,000 youth resource center and others.



Isaac Kofi Marfo on his part beseeched the community to embrace education. He told the gathering that, education is the only way to get out of poverty, hence he pushes about 60 percent of all resources to that sector to ameliorate the plight of parents and teachers. He also mentioned that, the FSHS policy has changed the educational fortunes of many homes and families who hitherto couldn’t afford secondary education and are happy in the current state of affairs



“My fellow brothers and sisters who are teachers of this facility, I pray you instil within you the culture of maintenance for this project to serve its purpose for years”, he advised the beneficiaries.



Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Member of Parliament, for the constituency thanked the gathering for their immense support ever since he took that coveted office. He enumerated a lot of his works which is dotted around the electoral area. He advised the youth to make good of education because they shall be the ultimate beneficiaries. He called on the people to embrace TVET education which he explained to be the game changer.



“Currently, we have a TVET school in Otaakrom which is given technical education to students; so parents should patronize that concept to get their wards on practical aspects of education”, he noted.

Asiamah who was touched by the activities of a dressmaker donated 5 sewing machines to her for the benefit of the community.



Nana Kwamebi Kufour together with the MP, the DCE and other dignitaries present commissioned the edifice to be put to use.



Others present at the commissioning durbar were Mrs. Louisa Benon, the District Coordinating Director, Kwame Krah, the Assembly member for the area, Unit committee members, Clergy and other identifiable groups.