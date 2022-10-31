Autochek Ghana wins Auto Finance Company of the Year at Ghana Auto Awards

Ayodeji Olabisi receiving the award

Source: Richmond Hagan, Contributor

Renowned auto loan specialist, Autochek Ghana has been adjudged Best Auto Finance Company of the Year at the just-ended 2022 JP Ghana Auto Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The prestigious award is in recognition of the company’s dedication and commitment to building the automobile industry as well as being a highly respected company advocating for best business practices in the transport industry.



Speaking to the media after receiving the all important award, Country Manager for Autochek Ghana, Ayodeji Olabisi said, the company is extremely grateful to God for the honor.



He took the opportunity to appreciate all the Autochek partners (Financial Institutions, OEMs, Distributors and Dealerships) and the committed staff of Autochek Africa for their unflinching support as well as their cherished clients across the world.



“We are really delighted to be honored as the Best Auto Finance Company of the Year.



“This is indeed a big win for the entire team and our beloved clients. I also thank the organizers for such a wonderful event”, he said.

The Ghana Auto Awards organized by Xodus Communications Limited is a platform for the Automotive industry to generate sales and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of assembling, technology, innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and HSEQ.



The award scheme which started with the first ever Test Drive Festival at the Achimota Mall in Accra provides a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of this industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.



Autochek is an automotive technology development company that is building the infrastructure to make car ownership more accessible and affordable in Africa.



With active operations in 9 countries across East, West and North Africa, a partner-led retail footprint in over 1,500 dealers and workshop locations, and more than 70 banking partners, Autochek is improving Africa’s automotive finance value proposition by bringing all relevant stakeholders together to enable easier access to more financing options as a catalyst for growth in Africa’s automotive industry.