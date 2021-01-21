Baby Harvesting Syndicate: Medical and Dental Council withdraws licences of two doctors

The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana has revealed that the licences of the two doctors who have been cited in the baby harvesting syndicate by the EOCO have been withdrawn.

According to the MDC, the initial withdrawal is to ensure that the doctors go through the legal processes and if they are convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction, then their names would be struck off from the register.



The umbrella body for Doctors has come under serious scrutiny in the last few hours after a joint operation by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Medical and Dental Council (MDC) led to the arrest of 11 people suspected to be involved in the harvesting of babies and human trafficking in some health facilities in the Greater Accra Region.



The information which hit the news last night said those arrested comprised two medical doctors, four nurses, two mothers, two social welfare officers, and a traditional birth attendant.



The two doctors are Dr. Hope Mensah Quashie of the 37 Military Hospital, who also owns the Susan Clinic, a private health facility at Lartebiokorshie in Accra, and Dr. Noah Kofi Lartey, a medical practitioner with the Obstetrician and Gynaecology Department of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, who also operates a private hospital known as the Dangbe Community Hospital in Prampram.



According to a release by the EOCO, babies under the syndicate were sold to potential buyers for between GH¢28,000 and GH¢30,000.



Speaking to state-owned Daily Graphic, the acting Registrar of the MDC, Dr. Divine N. Banyubala, said the actions of the suspects were serious offences.

"The medical profession is an honourable, noble, and learned profession and their names will be struck off our register if they go through trial and we have proof of conviction,” he said.



Suspicion of baby theft in various hospitals in Ghana is not new but Dr. Divine N. Banyubala says this expose which was done with the blessing and input of the MDC should increase public confidence in the profession.



The Medical and Dental Council is a statutory body established by law; Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act, 2013 (Act 857). The Object of Council is to secure in the public interest the highest standards in the training and practice of medicine and dentistry.



Meanwhile, the Executive Director of EOCO, Commissioner of Police Mr. Frank Adu-Poku (retd), during a media briefing said the operation started in February 2020 and was still ongoing, with more accomplices being hunted for.



He said the operation was based on a hint from a taxi driver, who suspected that two women who had hired his services might have bought a baby from a health facility as a result of their conversation while they were in his vehicle.