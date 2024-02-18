Bawa Mogtari vows thorough investigation, prosecution of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government's procurements

Special Aide to John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to investigate and prosecute all the procurements and deals under President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's government when voted into power.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a special aide to the NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, made this statement in a post on X, a social media platform, on Sunday, February 18, 2024.



She accused the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government of being corrupt and using various terms and tactics to conceal what she described as their criminal enterprise.



She said the NDC will not spare anyone who is involved in any shady deal, whether they are related to the president or the vice president.



“Any attempt by this corrupt government led by the corrupt duo of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia should be told boldly that they can’t use nomenclature, semantics or is it digitalisation as a weapon to hide their criminal enterprise.



“Whether it is Abraham Bawumia or Sarah Bawumia they will each be investigated. Each project will be thoroughly investigated, and each procurement examined and prosecuted effectively,” part of the statement read.



Bawa also highlighted several deals that the NDC plans to thoroughly investigate and recover funds from. These include the Agyapa Royalties deal, the Power Distribution Services (PDS) deal, the gold-for-oil deal, and the expenditure related to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“The Agyapa, PDS, gold for oil, AFCON etc cash will be collected. Corruption has found a comfortable existence with Akufo-Addo and Bawumia! Ghana is wide awake,” the statement added.



Ghana is gearing up for upcoming elections in a few months, where citizens will cast their votes to elect a new president and parliamentarians. John Mahama heads the opposition NDC, aspiring to assume power from the NPP. Meanwhile, Bawumia leads the ruling party, aiming to secure another term for his party.



