Bawku Shootings: Give peace a chance – Hamdatu Ibrahim appeals

Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, Former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party

The Former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim has appealed to the people of Bawku to stop killing innocent people in the name of a Chieftaincy dispute.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, she pointed out that the shootings and killings have turned Bawku into a “ghost town” and a stumbling block for the development of the town.



“You are looking for development and there is always trouble in that place so how will the place develop? The money that is going to be used for development will be used to pay soldiers and police to protect the place”, she said.



Hajia Hamdatu added that someone behind the scenes must be benefiting from the conflict and called for calm.

“In the North like this if we are fighting, I ask myself, we don’t have the gold, we don’t have the diamond, we don’t have anything apart from arable lands so why are we killing ourselves? And people are gone leaving younger children. When they also grow up, they are told this house killed your uncle, this house killed your father so the fighting is continuing. We are pleading with them to please give peace a chance”, she passionately appealed.



In the past few days, Bawku has been in the news following shootings that led to the killing of some residents.