Bawku crisis: There can’t be two chiefs in Bawku – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says there would be peace in Bawku when the NDC comes to power

Former President John Dramani Mahama says there cannot be two separate chiefs in Bawku in the Upper East region.

This comes on the back of ongoing chieftaincy crisis in Bawku resulting in several deaths.



Meanwhile, five Members of Par­liament (MPs) from the Kusaug Traditional Area have condemned the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba in Nalegi­ru, describing the move by the Nayiri as unlawful.



The lawmakers explained that the Zugrana, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II continued to be the legally recognized chief of Bawku and the President of the Kusaug Traditional Area.



Addressing the chiefs and people of Bawku during his Building Ghana tour of the region, the former President indicated that there is no conflict in Bawku because every government recognizes Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II as the chief of Bawku.

“My final issue and that is the most important is the issue of peace. What I read in the media is the Bawku Chieftaincy conflict. There is no chieftaincy conflict in Bawku. There cannot be two kings in one kingdom.



“Every government recognizes the Overlord of Bawku who is Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II and that is why I say there is no conflict. No chieftaincy conflict so peace on Bawku is going to be my priority when I become President,” Mahama stated.



He also advised the people to collaborate with the security personnel stationed in the area to maintain law and order.



“They have a very difficult job. Let’s collaborate with them so that they can help to maintain the peace and I can assure that when NDC comes we will make sure that peace comes to Bawku,” the former President added.