Bawumia, NAPO, Ofori-Atta triangle pops up in Akufo-Addo's 'imminent reshuffle'

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The keenly-awaited ministerial reshuffle of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has yet to be formally communicated.

This has not stopped political watchers from speaking to insider politics within the corridors of power.



Towards the end of last week, Angel FM reported that the list of changes was set for release over the weekend, among others; it contained changes at key ministries like information, finance, youth and sports, and foreign affairs.



As of Monday evening (February 12, 2024), Bright Simons of Imani Africa reported that three key cabinet members were the subject of a tense situation at the seat of government.



The three are: Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who also doubles as the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and energy minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South.



Simons' posted on X that there was drama occasioned by pressure on the president to make specific changes to suit the Bawumia ticket and campaign, only that; "this Prez hates pressure."

His full post read: "Drama! Pressure mounts on Ghana's Prez to



- Sacrifice Finance Minister to bolster Veep at the polls;



- Accept the Energy Minister as running mate to the Veep despite resistance;



- Axe some top ministers considered aloof by grassroots folks. But this Prez hates pressure.



SARA