Bawumia comes in with bold ideas to confront Ghana’s challenges – Dennis Aboagye

Dennis Aboagye is a member of the NPP communications team

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has called on the people of Ghana not to give the country to John Dramani Mahama.

He intimates that giving the leadership mantle back to John Dramani Mahama will be a very regrettable mistake.



Dennis Miracles Aboagye is of the view that going into the future, Ghana deserves a leader with the selflessness and commitment to make Ghana competitive in the global space, and these are not possessed by John Dramani Mahama.



To him, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is a leader with bold ideas and solutions to consolidate Ghana’s gains and confront our challenges is the West African country’s best bet.

Read his post below:



