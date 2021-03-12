Bawumia deserves praise for putting together 2021 Budget - Razak Kojo Opoku

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic Party has suggested that Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia crafted the 2021 Budget statement.

Acting-Finance Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is due to read the budget today on the floor of Parliament.



Earlier it was reported that Bawumia was going to present the budget but President Akufo-Addo ultimately settled on the Majority Leader.



In a post on social media, Razak Kojo Opoku opined that Bawumia ought to be given credit for his role in putting together the budget.



Read his full statement below

The Reader of a Book is indebted to the Writer of the Book. The Preacher of Holy Books is Indebted to the Writers of the Holy Books. The Singer is Indebted to the Song Writer.



The Actor/Actress is indebted to the Script Writer. Creation is Indebted to the Creator.



An appointee is indebted to the appointing authority. The performance of the Reader depends on the the Content put together by the Writer.



Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah, the Reader of the 2021 Budget is indebted to Dr. Bawumia and the team who put together the 2021 Budget in the absence of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister Designate.



We shall continue to work together to break the 8year cycle curse and Akanfour Party's Tag with DMB as the 2024 Presidential Candidate.