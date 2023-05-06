4
Bawumia is Ghana’s only hope – Allotey Jacobs

Allotey Jacobs Min.png Bernard Allotey Jacobs is former NDC Chairman for Central Region

Sat, 6 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for Central Region, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is Ghana’s only hope as President from 2025.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is widely regarded as the NDC’s strongest candidate for election 2024.

Although former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is thought to be the main threat to Ex-President Mahama’s chance to lead the NDC for the third time, it is highly likely that the latter will be elected.

Reacting to who becomes the next President of Ghana on Peace FM Morning Show monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Allotey Jacobs endorsed the candidature of Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The next best candidate, the next best President for this country is Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. I’m telling you; if Ghana really wants to move forward,” he advised

He added “In times of difficulties, we need a thinking brain that can manage and make sure that we are out of the woods and that is Bawumia, how can you put an old wine in a new wineskin?” He subtly jabbed former President John Dramani Mahama.

