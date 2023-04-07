4
Menu
News

'Bawumia is not tainted nor dented' - Allotey Jacobs touts Veeps credentials for 2024 elections

Video Archive
Fri, 7 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked NPP delegates to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party into the 2024 General Elections and eventually as President of Ghana.

According to him the Vice President is the best choice now to lead the country.

"I don't belong to his party but Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will make difference in our next election as President of the Republic of Ghana," he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.

"I want Ghanaians to understand that the best choice for us is to elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of his party and as President of the Republic of Ghana. It looks like he is the cornerstone for our economic development. He is coming with an image that is crystal clear, he is not tainted or dented," Allotey Jacobs told host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

He said Dr. Bawumia stands out as the best among the best of all potential candidates of the party.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha