'Bawumia is not tainted nor dented' - Allotey Jacobs touts Veeps credentials for 2024 elections

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has asked NPP delegates to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the party into the 2024 General Elections and eventually as President of Ghana.

According to him the Vice President is the best choice now to lead the country.



"I don't belong to his party but Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will make difference in our next election as President of the Republic of Ghana," he said during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'kokrokoo' programme.



"I want Ghanaians to understand that the best choice for us is to elect Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of his party and as President of the Republic of Ghana. It looks like he is the cornerstone for our economic development. He is coming with an image that is crystal clear, he is not tainted or dented," Allotey Jacobs told host of the show, Kwami Sefa Kayi.

He said Dr. Bawumia stands out as the best among the best of all potential candidates of the party.



