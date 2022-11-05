Bawumia receives rousing welcome at Hobgetsotso festival

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was given a rousing welcome when he attended this year’s Hogbetsotso Festival at Anloga in the Volta Region.

Dr. Mahamdu Bawumia was hailed by patrons of the well-attended event that drew people from far and near to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the culture of the people of the Anlo Traditional Area



In videos available to this website which have since gone viral on social media, traditional songs were being chanted to celebrate the name of the Vice President.



The Youth of Anlo especially were seen running and trying so hard to catch a glimpse of the Vice President.



This Year’s Hogbetsotso which has been christened as a historic one in view o the renowned traditional rulers from various parts of the country parting, had in attendance the King of the Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who with his entourage displayed the rich culture of the Ashantis.

The Ga Mantse King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was also in attendance including other government dignitaries were present at the event.



The Hogbetsotso festival (pronounced Hogbechocho) is celebrated by the chiefs and people of Anlo in the Volta region of Ghana.



Hogbetsotso is one of the indigenous festivals in Ghana. It is celebrated by the Anlo people to commemorate the escape from Notsie in Togo to their present abode in the Volta Region of Ghana, between the fourteenth and the fifteenth centuries.



The festival is celebrated annually on the first Saturday in the month of November at Anloga which is the customary and ritual capital of the Anlo state. The name of the festival is derived from the Ewe language and translates as, the festival of exodus. or “coming from Hogbe (Notsie)”.