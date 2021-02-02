Bawumia’s 2024 presidency is spiritually confirmed, no one can stop it – Owusu Bempah

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and rule Ghana as President before any other person.

He disclosed that this has been blessed by God and only those with a spiritual eye can see it manifesting calling on the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to commit it to prayer.



“Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will continue with the governance of this country after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. It will be after him that anybody else can come to take over the affairs of this country. It is an arrangement that exists spiritually and no person born of a woman can change this. Anyone with a spiritual eye or vision knows this. It is long life that the NPP must pray for its leaders to ensure that what God has planned materializes”, he revealed in a rebroadcast interview on Accra-based Neat Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



This also come days after Communications Expert and Lecturer Dr Etse Sikanku indicated that fielding Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 elections as the party’s flagbearer gives the party a realistic chance to break the eight terms cycle.

According to him, although in the course of the first four years under the Akufo-Addo’s led administration he (Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia) lost a bit of lustre unlike the period when he was speaking at public lectures, if his team handles them very well, he will give the NDC a good run.



“He may also have huge challenges with cross-over appeal especially with some who maintain that any myth or any last remaining amount of goodwill or political capital from his Bawunomics or Bawumia lecture series days has been completely dissipated. And he does have to fight off many tags that have taken root,” he disclosed.