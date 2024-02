Bawumia’s policies are a set of unfulfilled old promises – Awingobit

Vice President Dr Bawumia

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki-Awingobit, has expressed disappointment in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision statement, describing it as a rehashing of unfulfilled promises.

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party addressed the nation on Wednesday, February 7, outlining some policies he plans to implement if elected president.



He pledged to leverage technology and the private sector to create sustainable jobs, generate revenue and establish systems that would advance Ghana into the modern global economy.



He further promised to abolish the E-Levy, which imposes a charge on all electronic and mobile money transactions exceeding GH¢100 per day, and the alignment of Ghana’s port charges with those of Togo to curb the smuggling of goods.



However, Awingobit has asserted that although the policies announced by the Vice President were not bad, they were not new.

To him, the candidate merely reiterated promises that the government had previously made but failed to fulfill.



He was speaking in an interview with Rainbowradioonline.com.



"The promise to introduce a system where businesses would be audited not more than once; the policy to use the Ghana Card to acquire a passport, and the others are all good, but we would have to sign a social contract with him and ensure that we hold him to account on these promises if he is elected as president.



"We are here to listen, analyse, and go into the future. The rest of the political parties will also come with their manifestos, and at the end of the day, Ghanaians, we will sign a social contract with them so that at the end of the day, whoever wins, we will hold the person to account," he said.