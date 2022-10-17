Be mindful of what you post on social media - Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu tells DJs

Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu

The Marketing Manager of International Spirits and Ready to drink brands at Guinness Ghana, Nana Yaa Amoah-Owusu, has charged Disc Jockeys (DJs) to evolve and remain relevant beyond their peak moments.

Speaking at the Ghana DJ Clinic on the topic "How to attract top brands", Nana Yaa stressed that branding is vital in staying relevant across various sectors.



"Do you want to be the DJ who is just for the moment? It is like an artist who will bring up music and will just be a one-hit song. You want to be a timeless DJ," she said.



According to the marketing expert, DJs must build a purposeful brand to outlive the moment by taking into consideration factors such as building a competitive advantage.



"You need to build your brand. What is your competitive advantage? What makes you stand out? You want to be a DJ that tomorrow, even if there are the young ones coming up, you are still a go-to person; a DJ the history of Ghana DJs can’t be told without mentioning" she added.

Speaking on how most corporate institutions take decisions on influencers and ambassadors to work with, she cautioned the participants to “be mindful of what you post on social media. A post on your social media page today can disqualify you or shut the door to a golden opportunity tomorrow”.



Nana Yaa, alongside other notable speakers including founder of 3 Music Networks, Abdulai Sadiq Abu, Prolific DJ Master Que, converged at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on Saturday, October 15, 2022, to educate DJs on various topics which can drive their craft to the next level.



The Ghana DJ Clinic, an initiative of Merqury Republic, is aimed at educating, empowering and building strategic partnerships amongst both upcoming and professional DJs across the country.