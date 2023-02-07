Be ready to kill if it will win us power come 2024 – NDC ‘executive’ charges members

A man believed to be a constituency executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region has been captured on tape making inciteful comments ahead with respect to the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to a journalist on the sidelines on what looked like a party event, the man charged members of the NDC not to hesitate to shed blood if it is what it will take to win power.



“As journalists, you were witnesses to a situation where people were shot and killed in the 2020 elections. So standing here today, I am to make sure that no NPP member can come and kill me. So we are in and I will advise every true NDC member that in the 2024 elections when it becomes necessary to kill someone to win, kill them; even if it requires that you shoot someone or club them to win us power do it,” he told a journalist with Oyerepa FM.



The 2020 elections albeit largely peaceful, saw pockets of violence which led to the death of about 8 persons.



According to the opposition NDC, the New Patriotic Party through state security and vigilantes used violence at various polling stations to rig the election.

However, the NDC has said things will be different in the 2024 elections as it will go into the polls more prepared to ward off such incidents.







GA/SARA