Be wary of strange objects – Police safety alert

Ghana Police on assignment

The Ghana Police Service is warning the general public to be wary of strange objects they chance upon and immediately draw the attention of the police for appropriate response.

The public safety alert has become necessary following an explosion which caused injuries to four children who were playing along the La Beach on 5 August 2020.



All four children according to the Police have been treated and discharged.



The Police, however, in a statement is advising parents not to leave children without the needed parental guide especially now that they are home due to COVID-19.

The Police also urged parents to discourage their children from handling unfamiliar objects.



The peace officers said the public should notify them when they come across any strange objects by calling 191, 18555 or 112.

