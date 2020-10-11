‘Big men’ want 436 ‘illegal’ pistols & ammunition impounded at Tema Port released -NDC

The pistols & ammunition impounded at Tema Port

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised alarm on some guns, which have entered the country through illegal means and had been detained by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) at Tema, calling for transparency in the matter.

The National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, alleged that some 'big men' are lobbying to get the "deadly" consignment released.



Reports are that the GRA impounded the 436 illegal weapons illegally imported from Turkey on Friday, October 9.



They guns and ammunition were concealed in the consignment of personal effects and said to belong to one Felix Wallace, who has been arrested by the marine police.



He had gone to clear his 1X20 footer container of household goods and personal effects but upon a physical examination of the consignment, a pistol was found hidden in a box.

The matter attracted personnel from the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and National Security, who have taken the matter up for investigation.



Extracts of a police extract on the case, prepared by the Maririne Police said "on 09/10/20, Marine Police command at about 9;00Pm had intelligence that Customs at meridian Port Services Terminal had arrested a quantity of pistols".



Case referred to D/Inspr. Patience Wiredu for investigations.



D/C/ Inspr, Daniel Donkor in charge D/Inspr Patience Wiredu, G/sgt Fred Gok Afeke with rifle number 405107, G/Sgt Bright Ahiabu with rifle number 389498 plus 10 rounds of ammunition, each onboard service vehicle with registration number GV622-14 driven by G/sgt Daniel Ametor returned from Maridain Port Services terminal duty arrested and brought to the station suspect Felix Wallace with a report that Police met Chief Revenue Officer Duncan Ayamga and other Custom officers together with personnel from BNI and National Security at the Preventive Office counting a number of Pistols.

"Spot investigation revealed that today 09/10/20 at about 11:00am an agent by name Felix Wallace from Crystal Shipping came to the said terminal to clear 20 footer container number, ISLL 2826900 with declaration no-40920230853 said to contain goods and personal effects from ital that during physical confirmation they spotted one pistol concealed in a bag that made them to account"



But this has not gone down well with the opposition party, which has called for transparency in the matter.



The NDC statement issued on Saturday, October 10, 2020, said "It has come to the attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that a consignment of 436 Pistols and ammunition imported illegally into the country from Turkey, was intercepted and impounded at Tema Port yesternight".



"The pistols and ammunition which had been concealed in a consignment of personal effects from Turkey were found during physical examination by Custom Officials at the Port and taken to the Tema Habour Police station.

"Attached is a picture of the impounded weapons in a Pick-up Vehicle and the Police statement of the Clearing Agent that confirm the incident.



"We are informed that the weapons have been taken back to the Ghana Revenue Authority's Long Room Armoury at the Tema Port. We have picked intel that some unscrupulous persons are trying to get the weapons released.



"Given the danger that these weapons can pose to the security of the nation in the wrong hands, we humbly appeal to the media to follow this story closely. We are watching!