Bishop Afrifa-Agyekum calls for unity among Catholics

Catholic Bishop of Koforidua, Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

The Catholic Bishop of Koforidua, Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum has urged Roman Catholics to ensure unity in the church and amongst themselves.

The Bishop said Christians must emulate the love and unity that exists among the Trinity, the Father (God), Son (Jesus Christ) and the Holy Spirit.



The Bishop made the call when he rededicated the Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Agomanya in the Eastern Region on Sunday, 30th May.



Hundreds of parishioners from the church’s outstations turned up to partake in the revered religious activity.



“As we gather to rededicate the temple, to consecrate the altar, then later to confirm you, one of the things that you should not forget is that love that exists between the Trinity and that love that should also exist among between us as parishioners in our homes, in our places of work and especially in our parish,” said the Bishop, adding that this was a command from Jesus Christ.



“The essence of the feast of the celebration of the Holy Trinity is not to explain the three persons that make one God but rather the relationship that exists between the three persons, that is God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, this is that which gives meaning to its celebration, that is the love that exists between the three persons that keeps them bonded together, that makes them one, that is that which should attract the attention of you and attract my own attention too.”



The Bishop aided by the priests anointed twelve designated corners of the church to symbolize the dedication and rededication of the edifice onto God’s hands.

As part of the celebrations, Bishop Afrifa-Agyekum also consecrated (blessed) the new, permanent altar by anointing its four corners representing the four corners of the earth, North, East, South and West and the center representing Christ, with oil to symbolize the five wounds sustained by Jesus Christ in his palms, feet and ribs during his crucifixion.



New Confirmands who had also undergone a period of preparation, underwent the Sacrament of Confirmation by the Bishop.



The religious head congratulated the priests, the liturgical committee and the parishioners of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church for their support.



Most Rev. Bishop Joseph Kwaku Afrifah-Agyekum also applauded the project committee, the technical team and the committee involved in the reconstruction programme of the church for their professional input, suggestion and successful implementation of the project.



Though the Holy Trinity Catholic Church was dedicated to God during its establishment in 1939, the rededication became necessary following the completion of construction works on parts of the church building begun in 2014.