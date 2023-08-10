BoG brouhaha: What value has he added to the minority? - Kwamena Duncan 'punches' Ato Forson

Kwamena Duncan has slammed the Leader of the Minority in Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson over the Minority's threat to picket the Bank of Ghana (BoG) after issuing a 21-day ultimatum to the Governor and his deputies to resign.

The Minority has accused the Governor of the BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison and his deputies of financial malfeasance and request their immediate resignation.



Addressing the media during a "Moment of Truth" series on Tuesday, an event organized by the National Democratic Congress to set the records straight, Ato Forson stated; "We in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saw the red flags and have consistently warned of the mismanagement of the financial sector by the Governor of the Central Bank and his team of incompetent deputies."



Establishing the facts of their case, he said; "Only last week, the Annual Report and Financial Statement of the Bank of Ghana was released. This report depicted the catastrophic decline of the Bank into a bottomless pit. The report revealed the following astonishing facts:



1. The Bank of Ghana recorded a staggering loss of GHS60.8 billion, which is equivalent to $6 billion.



This is twice the amount we are to receive from our recent IMF bailout. This means the recklessness and mismanagement of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana has cost the nation twice what we are struggling and sacrificing to receive from the IMF amid major conditionalities."



He noted that the NDC and the Minority want the Governor and his deputies to step down, stressing "we are resolved to embark on popular action to occupy the Central Bank and drive out the team of inept, callous and criminal mismanagers of the finances of this country and Save the Bank of Ghana".

But Kwamena Duncan, tackling the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, went ad hominem on the Minority Leader.



He rebuked Ato Forson saying since he replaced Haruna Iddrisu as the leader of the Minority, he has brought no significant transformation to the team.



"What value has he added? What has he brought on board? What is that special thing that was seen in him that made the party change Haruna Iddrisu and bring him?", he questioned.



He also ridiculed Ato Forson's fluency in English Language stating "as a leader, his grammar is poor".



