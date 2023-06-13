Body of chief who shot his wife and killed himself in Ohio released to his family, wife out of coma

Amoako was pronounced dead at the scene while his wife is battling for her life in a hospital

The Columbus Police have released the body of Michael Amoako, a Ghanaian who killed himself after shooting his wife, to his family. Kofi Adomah Nwanwani of Kofi TV, who has been following the story, reported that the body was released on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Meanwhile, Amoako's wife, who was shot multiple times, remains in critical condition.

Contrary to the deceased's wish, the family has decided not to bring the body back to Ghana for burial and funeral, as stated in his suicide message. The report suggests that due to customs, the body cannot cross a water body, so the family plans to bury him in America. However, they still intend to hold a funeral, considering his status and the life he lived. Although they would have allowed viewing of the body, the extent of the damage suffered makes it impractical.



In an audio recording that emerged after the tragic incident, the deceased provided a possible motive behind his suicide and attempted murder. The 49-year-old accused his 50-year-old wife, Harriet Yaa Gyamfua, of threatening to leave him and marry her former boyfriend from Ghana. He expressed his disappointment in the situation and clarified that their marriage had been merely a friendship, while her true husband was Emmanuel Duah.



Amoako also left instructions regarding his will, requesting that his family ship his properties back to Ghana along with his body. He mentioned specific items, such as goods in a kiosk, dismantled motorcycles, and spare parts. He urged his family to arrange his funeral and asked them to lay his body beside Brother Adjei in Ghana.



In a recent update, Kofi Adomah reported that Harriet, who had been in a coma since the incident, has opened her eyes and is showing signs of responding. While her condition remains critical, her ability to squeeze her hand is seen as positive progress in her medical care. The report concludes by mentioning that the couple's eldest children, aged 24 and 21, have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for the care of their two younger siblings, aged 16 and 7.



TWI NEWS









You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:













GA/ESA