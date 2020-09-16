General News

Bola Ray to motivate UCC students next month

Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Bola Ray

The Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network, Bola Ray is set to empower students of University of Cape Coast (UCC) next month.

According to the Representative of the Transformers Summit, Samuel Kyere Dartey, the students are in full anticipation as “Over the years, Transformers Summit has created the platform for the youth to acquire practical expertise as Christian in the corporate world".



The summit, he said, is to to groom the participating youth as well as provide them with the opportunity to network.

“As students, we all look up to Bola Ray. He’s a great example to the youths and his coming to University of Cape Coast will have an influence on our lives. It is a dream come true for us and we’re looking forward to utilize this great chance well,” Samuel Kyere Dartey added.

Source: Samuel Kyere Dartey, Contributor

