Bolewura banishes man for sleeping with ‘married women’

Man arrested for sleeping with married men

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area and President of Bole Traditional Council, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has banished a man believed to be 40 years old from Bole for allegedly sleeping with several married women in the Bole township.

A statement from the Bolewura’s Palace signed by his Secretary, Abdulai Haruna Obey said Bolewura’s intervention prevented the beating or killing of the man who has been allegedly sleeping with married women and was allegedly caught in the act on October 20, 2023.



The statement also explained that the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area and his Council banished the said womanizer from the entire traditional area for his safety and in the interest of peace.

The man (name withheld) was handed over to the Bole District Police for safekeeping and to be escorted out of the traditional area within twenty-four hours.



The married woman involved (name withheld) was also made to stay at the Bolewura’s Palace until everyone dispersed for fear of the youth attacking her for the abominable act.