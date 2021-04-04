Bono Regional Minister visits Berekum GRIDCO sub-station over power outages

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene visited the GRIDCO substation with some officials

Source: Kwame Frimpong Bright Bush, Conributor

Residents of Berekum, Dormaa, Drobo, Sampa, and its environs, have been experiencing what seems to be a continuous intermittent power supply in their communities.

The unfortunate situation, which was a result of an accident, has led to worry by the affected residents who depend on electricity for their businesses.



The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, led a team from the Regional Coordinating Council and Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the region to visit the GRIDCO substation at Berekum, to ascertain the causes of the recent power outages in the area.



The minister assured the people of Berekum-Dormaa-Drobo-Sampa that power will be restored within the next few days.



She said the technical team was working tirelessly to avert the challenges.

The Regional Minister, after her engagement with the affected people, took the opportunity to visit the Berekum Water Works, to abreast herself with the current water supply situation, which has been a concern of some communities.



The Technical Team at the Berekum Water Works, promised the Bono Regional Minister and her entourage, to work very hard, to restore frequent water supply to the affected communities as soon as possible.



The minister was accompanied by the Regional Director of the Ghana School Feeding Programme who also doubles as the Regional Second Vice Chairperson of the NPP, Doris Asoma; the Municipal Chief Executive for Berekum, Kofi Adjei; Regional Treasurer, Alhaji Alabey; Regional Youth Employment Coordinator who is also the Deputy Youth Organizer, Shadrach Abrefa Mensah and the Regional Communications Director, Asare Bediako Seth (ABS).