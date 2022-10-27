Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Nii Ashitey Ollenu urges all to get screened

Nii Ashitey Ollenu

New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate Hopeful for Ledezokuku Constituency, Nii Ashitey Ollenu, has called on all Ghanaians to take advantage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to get screened.

According to him, the early detection of cancer in the breast increases one’s chances of survivability hence the need to get screened.



“We all know the effects of breast cancer as we are all trying to create awareness about on families. So I felt it right to be a part of this occasion to conduct a screening to support the awareness creation and to also offer support by helping to detect it early.



"That’s why I am supporting MaudLokko Breast Cancer Foundation in this exercise. I will therefore urge everyone including men and women to take advantage of opportunities such as this occasion so they can be offered the necessary help at an early age; early detection saves lives,” he stated.

Mr Ashittey made this comment during a breast cancer screening exercise organised by the MaudLokko Breast Cancer Foundation at Teshie Gonno School in the Ledzokuku Constituency on Sunday, October 23, 2022.



The exercise was spearheaded by the CEO of the foundation, Susan Malik with the help of Nii Ollenu Ashitey.



The month of October each year is globally marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month to among other things raise awareness about the disease and fund research into its causes, treatment, and cure.