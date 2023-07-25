Breastfeeding mother, another electrocuted at Twifo Eduabeng

File photo

A 20-year-old nursing mother, Dina Nti has been electrocuted to death at Eduabeng in the Twifo Attimorkwa District of the Central Region.

A neighbour, Agnes Oforiwaa 41, in an attempt to save her also got electrocuted in the process and lost her life.



Both deceased were immediately sent to Twifo Praso Government Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicated that Dina Nti, who is breastfeeding a nine-month-old baby was drying clothes on a metal dry line but unfortunately, a live electricity cable which had fallen on the dry line sparked fire and burned her.



Noticing the sad scene, the second victim who attempted to save her also got electrocuted in the process leading to their untimely death.