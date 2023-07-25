Breastfeeding mother, another electrocuted at Twifo Eduabeng

Tue, 25 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A 20-year-old nursing mother, Dina Nti has been electrocuted to death at Eduabeng in the Twifo Attimorkwa District of the Central Region.
A neighbour, Agnes Oforiwaa 41, in an attempt to save her also got electrocuted in the process and lost her life.
Both deceased were immediately sent to Twifo Praso Government Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.
Information gathered by GhanaWeb indicated that Dina Nti, who is breastfeeding a nine-month-old baby was drying clothes on a metal dry line but unfortunately, a live electricity cable which had fallen on the dry line sparked fire and burned her.
Noticing the sad scene, the second victim who attempted to save her also got electrocuted in the process leading to their untimely death.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
- How we 'arrested,' detained bird that turned into woman – Prayer warrior narrates
- E/R: Two brothers drown in abandoned quarry pit
- Residents express concern over poor state of Sampa-Seikwa road
- Chiefs, residents threaten to invoke curses on DCE, MP and government over neglect
- Read all related articles