Building hospitals better than a National Cathedral – Jesus Ahuofe

Founder of the New Life Kingdom Chapel Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah

Founder of New Life Kingdom Chapel, Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah, popularly called Jesus Ahuofe has said he would prioritise constructing hospitals over the National Cathedral project being embarked on by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on CTVs morning show, Edika, on Friday, January 13, 2022, Jesus Ahuofe stressed that constructing hospitals for the Ghanaian populace is more important than constructing a National Cathedral since all the churches in the nation have places where they meet.



He told show host Nana Otu Darko that: “The La hospital has been demolished, people don’t have a place to go [when they are not well].”



Bishop Appiah continued that: “Let’s use half of that money to get a new one. 100 times [a hospital is more important than a church]. I say that because in Ghana, everyone has a church.”

“Action Chapel has a church auditorium, Winners Chapel, Agyin Asare has a church auditorium, Perez Chapel, it is so big, it can be used for programmes. That money, let’s use half for a hospital,” he suggested.



He also asked: “Why didn’t we use the money for the construction of a big hospital, like a cardiothoracic centre that will be well-known in Africa.”