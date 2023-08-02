Builsa South MP donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates

The MP for Builsa South Constituency, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for the Builsa South Constituency, Clement Abas Apaak, in his usual yearly support to final year students who are preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination, (BECE) presented a total of 720 mathematical sets to the District Director of Education for onward distribution to the candidates.

The party's (NDC) constituency secretary, Richard Kazi, presenting the items on behalf of the MP, reiterated the MP's strong commitment to education and empowerment of the youth and women, who are often deprived.



Richard Kazi noted that the MP is an educationist, who believes that education is a powerful tool for human and community development.



“ Dr. Apaak is an MP today because of education and he want quality education to be accessible and affordable to all his constituents. He will keep doing his best to help push Builsa South to the limelight”, he said.



He encouraged the education directorate to keep knocking at the MP's door, and assured them of his readiness to join hands with them to improve education in the district.

According to him, Clement Apaak sees education as a strong tool that can propel development in the society and, as such, always tailored his energy and personal resources towards these areas since 2016.



The Builsa South District Director of Education, Kanlisi Mathew thanked the MP for his kind gesture, express his happiness, and said the donation was timely and will go a long way to support needy students and afford some the opportunity to learn it's use before the examination.



Kanlisi further appealed to the MP to support the directorate to help transport students who are from distant communities to the examination centres.



Clement Apaak has since agreed and is working with the NDC chairman of Builsa South, Ceaser Akinkang to assist such candidates.