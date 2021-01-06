Businessman allegedly swindles colleague of GH¢620,000

A Businessman who allegedly swindled his colleague of GH¢620,000 under the pretext of supplying him two vehicles has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Frank Addai, 49, was in the dock with Sanni Mohammed a 59-year-old businessman.



Addai and Mohammed have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime with Addai being additionally charged with defrauding by false pretenses.



They pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mr Bright Acquah, remanded Addai into Police custody pending further investigations.



Addai was brought to court on a bench warrant and was grabbed by the police when he attempted to escape.

The court, however, admitted Mohammed to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with one surety, who should be a public servant earning not less than GH¢1,500.



The accused persons are expected to reappear on January 19.



Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, the prosecutor, said the complainant was the director of a firm in Accra and the accused persons, residents of Kwabenya, Accra.



In May last year, prosecution said the complainant needed a vehicle to buy and got in touch with Addai.



The court was told that after deliberations with Addai, he promised to deliver a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and Lexus SUV vehicles to him if an amount of GH¢620,000 was given to him.

The prosecution said on July 30, last year at about 11:00am, the complainant and two others went to Addai’s office and met Mohammed who led the complainant to Addai’s office.



He said based on discussions between the complainant and the accused persons, the complainant released GH¢620,000 to Addai in the presence of witnesses and Addai indicated that the vehicles were ready.



The prosecution said Addai informed the complainant he would deliver the vehicles the following day but failed.



He said the complainant became alarmed and demanded his money or the vehicles.



The prosecution said Addai then sent pictures of the vehicles and promised to bring them but failed.

He said, Addai started “playing hide and seek” with the complainant and he declined to pick the complainant’s calls.



The prosecutor said the complainant reported the matter to the Police and on November 23, last year, Addai was arrested and admitted taking the complainant’s money, in the presence of his lawyer.



Addai, the prosecution said promised to refund the entire money to the complainant but failed.



Prosecution said afterwards, the Police notified Addai to appear in court but he declined and bench warrant was issued for his arrest.



He said on January 3, this year, the police upon a tip-off proceeded to the house of Addai but he bolted with his Lexus SUV vehicle bearing two different number plates.

The prosecution said Addai was picked up by the Police when he reached the Dzoworwulu traffic light, in Accra.