C/R: Steel bender, 32, commits suicide at Aburansa

File photo

A 32 year-old steel bender has killed himself at Aburansa in the Komeda Edina Eguafo Abrem Municipality of the Central Region.

Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the victim, Joseph Mensah was found hanging on a ceiling fan with a rope in his room.



According to the report, the victim was sometimes facing financial challenges, which made him struggle to survive with his family.



On Sunday, February 18, 2024, when his wife and child had left for church, he allegedly hanged himself in the room, only for his wife to come back from church to see him hanging.



According to the wife of the deceased, she was shocked to see her husband hanging because he didn’t show any signs of depression in the morning before leaving the house to go to church.

He said, though they are facing financial challenges, she never suspected it would lead to his demise.



The deceased was said to be planning to travel to the city too seek greener pastures to take care of himself and the family.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



The case has been reported to the Komenda Police Station for investigation.