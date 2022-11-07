CCTV clips emerge of gruesome palace attack at Enchi

A snippet of the JoyNews video showing some of the men wielding guns

CCTV clips have emerged barely a day after the Ghana Police Service began investigations into some violent clashes between some feuding chieftaincy factions in Enchi, in the Western North Region.

An earlier report stated that the clashes had led to the deaths of four people by suspected attackers who besieged the palace of the chief.



The men are believed to have invaded the palace to attack the Paramount Chief of Enchi, Beyeeman Tano Kwao Benbuin II.



In the video clips shared by JoyNews, the men were seen walking around the community, some of them wielding machetes, guns, and knives, in the early hours of Sunday, November 6, 2022.



The police have since restored calm to the community and have announced a full-scale investigation into what happened in the town of Enchi.



Background:



According to information obtained by ghanaguardian.com, the victims were gunned down after a confrontation with the guards stationed at the Enchi Palace.



Ghanaguardian.com gathered that the deceased stormed the palace in the wee hours of Sunday, November 6, 2022, in an effort to attack the paramount chief Enchi, Beyeeman Tano Kwaw Benbuin II, but were unsuccessful as the guards on duty opened fire on them.



Skipper, a known New Patriotic Party (NPP) member in the area, was allegedly identified as one of the victims.



In a photograph obtained by Ghanaguardian.com, his lifeless body could be seen resting on the streets of Enchi with blood streaming from his head through to his lower belly.



