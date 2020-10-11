CIMAF Ghana supports Kpone Katamanso health directorate in polio immunisation exercise

Source: Nana Yaa Konadu, Contributor

Another strain of the virus that causes Polio or Paralysis is spreading across 16 African countries including Ghana. So far more than 170 children have been paralyzed between July 2019 and August 2020. Out of this figure, 31 is reported here in Ghana.

As part of the core values of CIMAF Ghana, producers of CIMAF Cement, the company has partnered with the Health Directorate of Kpone Katamanso Municipality to immunise children in the catchment area which is also the operational location of the company.



As Ghana Health Service and teams of health volunteers prepare to immunise children under five years through a vaccination exercise from the 8th to 11th October against polio across Ghana, Staff of CIMAF is supporting this cause with cash to aid GHS and Its volunteers in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality in this exercise.



Speaking to the media, Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr Joseph Kobina Aboo said CIMAF have a responsibility to help people especially children in the area which they operate hence the acceptance to support this good cause.

The Municipal Health Director Dr. Esther Priscilla Biama Dankwa urged parents to make available their children for this all-important health exercise so that Africa can see an end to all types of polio.





