CNC explains coronavirus and its preventive measures using drama

Source: GNA

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), has educated residents of Choggu community in the Sanlerigu Municipality, on COVID-19 and its preventive measures through drama.

The drama, performed by the Tiyumba Drama Group of the Northern Region CNC, sought to encourage attitudinal change about the COVID-19 to help combat the spread of the disease in the area.



It was dubbed “Mask-up, COVID-19 Down", and held under the auspices of the National Commission on Culture and COVID-19 National Trust Fund.



The drama showcased the transmission of the disease, adherence to the safety protocols, how the people could build tip-tap to aid hand washing protocol, and other facts about the virus.



Mr Abubakari Iddrisu Saeed, Northern Regional CNC Director, said COVID-19 still existed in the country, and added that, it was vital for the CNC to intensify public education on the disease to mitigate its spread.



way we think the people can understand the laid down measures was to use drama to persuade them to have an attitudinal change to achieve the set-out objectives”, he said.



He appealed to residents to be advocates against the spread of the virus in their households to help combat the disease in the region.



Choggu-Naa Mohammed Alhassan, Chief of Choggu Community, commended the CNC for the in-depth education of the people on COVID-19 and its preventive protocols using cultural display.



He gave the assurance that they would continue to abide by all the set-out protocols to stem the spread of the virus among residents.